WE SAY IT AGAIN, A NEW ZAMBIA IS POSSIBLE UNDER A NEW PRESIDENT IN THE NAME OF HAKAINDE HICHILEMA
REVERAND Mogomotsi Diutlwileng of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa delivered a very sober and hope filled GOOD FRIDAY message on eNCA, yesterrday, 10 April 2020.
“The cross of Jesus is declaring a new dispensation that re-defines the way of being human,” preached Rev. Diutlwinleng to an empty church due to COVID -19 lockdown.
We thought of charing some excerpts of his moving sermon that focused on the place of the CROSS of CALVARY in the COVID -19 fight before us.
“When the COVID -19 batle is won, there shall be:-
A new family life
A new dispensation
A new trajectory
Anew conciousness
A new spirituality
A new worship
A new church sysytem
A new level of faith
A new human relationship
A new regime culture of work
A new economic structure and model
A new breed of leadership
A new approach to business
A new approach to life
A new ethich of work
A new relationship with the environment
A new sight of attitude to gender
A new reading culture*
A new approach to education and skills development”
Rev. Diutlwinleng preached.
We are moved to add that:-
A new thinking is born in our land
A new Zambia is possible under a new president in the name of Hakainde Hichilema.
A new you is all we need to make a new Zambia possible soon.
Happy holidays!
Mwango
11/04/2020
Checkmate