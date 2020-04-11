WE SAY IT AGAIN, A NEW ZAMBIA IS POSSIBLE UNDER A NEW PRESIDENT IN THE NAME OF HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

REVERAND Mogomotsi Diutlwileng of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa delivered a very sober and hope filled GOOD FRIDAY message on eNCA, yesterrday, 10 April 2020.

“The cross of Jesus is declaring a new dispensation that re-defines the way of being human,” preached Rev. Diutlwinleng to an empty church due to COVID -19 lockdown.

We thought of charing some excerpts of his moving sermon that focused on the place of the CROSS of CALVARY in the COVID -19 fight before us.

“When the COVID -19 batle is won, there shall be:-

A new family life

A new dispensation

A new trajectory

Anew conciousness

A new spirituality

A new worship

A new church sysytem

A new level of faith

A new human relationship

A new regime culture of work

A new economic structure and model

A new breed of leadership

A new approach to business

A new approach to life

A new ethich of work

A new relationship with the environment

A new sight of attitude to gender

A new reading culture*

A new approach to education and skills development”

Rev. Diutlwinleng preached.

We are moved to add that:-

A new thinking is born in our land

A new Zambia is possible under a new president in the name of Hakainde Hichilema.

A new you is all we need to make a new Zambia possible soon.

Happy holidays!

Mwango

11/04/2020

Checkmate