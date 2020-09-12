Contact: UPND Sesheke MP, Romeo Kang’ombe

11th September, 2020

WE SHALL DEAL WITH YOU IF YOU DARE TO COME AND VOTE, FOREIGNERS WARNED

In the bid to return power in 2021 PF has compromised the National Registration, an exercise that should benefit all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation, ethnic tribal or region. Unfortunately what’s is obtaining in the Northern and Luapula Circuit is total criminality as Congolese are being registered in readiness for 2021.

Next year’s election we will not spare anyone and if its foreigners, you will never leave Zambia if we found you and identified you, we will judge and sentence you, we will send you to your *ANCESTORS* because you cannot risk our lives by helping bad governance return power at the expense of many Zambian citizens that are suffering.

I want to urge the communities in the Northern and Luapula circuit to remain vigilant and resolute in saving our country. Next year’s elections are not for Kangombe or President HH but for all of us. Let’s fight this together and we can win this cdes. Let’s use the PF tactics to win next year’s elections. How do we do that, let’s ensure we all campaign and form vigilantes who will monitor any foreigner coming to disturb our peace. If such a one is caught, send him or her to his ancestors, period. I urge all civil servants and those in the security wing to please stand with the many Zambian citizens that are suffering, Immigration officials and Police Officer please save your country.

Together we can

Kangombe and President HH can’t do it alone, we need consented efforts. We are read to match with you to the promised land next year victorious but we need to put our efforts together.

To the many youths, please let’s all get on the ground, nothing for us without us and this regime has demonstrated beyond any doubt that to them they can be something for us without us. How can that be possible? the answer is it can’t. Let’s get involved and claim our spot in the governance of this country.

