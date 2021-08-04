WE SHALL DEAL WITH YOU THE SESHEKE WAY IF YOU TRY TO TEMPER WITH THE ELECTORAL PROCESS, KANGOMBE WARNS PF SURROGATES

UPND deputy Strategy and mobilization chairman Romeo Kangombe has warned District commissioners and council secretaries not to undermine the integrity of electoral process by infusing ruling party cadres as electoral officers.

“We have noted with disappointment that the Poll staff exams in Sesheke constituency was leaked by the Council secretary to the District Commissioner and the known surrogates of ruling party have been seen flocking office of DC for the same.

“My sincere advise to the individuals involved is that they will be hammer real hard if they mess around with the electoral process. This is no child’s play, I mean each word. We are watching you closely.” Said Kangombe

“This act could have been done country wide and my advise to our people is don’t allow any individual to manipulate the outcome of these Elections under your nose, in Sesheke such individuals will be dealt sideways.” Added the young strategist.

United Party for National Development (UPND) secretariat has received numerous complaints from western province concerning the unprofessional conduct of council secretaries in the selection of poll staffs. And some council secretaries spoken to in confidence have said they are afraid of being retired in national interest if they refuse to follow unlawful orders from the district commissioners.