“WE SHALL DEFEND HH WITH OUR HANDS~THE DISGRUNTLED KITWE YOUTHS HAVE DECLARED~by Nixon Chisenga

Kitwe based unemployed youths have fervently registered their thirst to see HH in state House next year as they believe him to be their only hope for this country.

Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon in Kitwe,Upnd Kitwe District Youth chair man Bowas Kapata who spoke on behalf of the youths cautioned the police service to avoid working against the will of the people.

Commenting on the impending arrest of President HH,Mr Kapata reaffirmed that they were ready to get physical this time around as the youths were not ready to see their capital being tossed to and fro like it happened in 2017..

The drummer is yet to unfold as the matter continues to develop..