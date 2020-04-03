By James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

WE SHALL DISTRIBUTE HH DONATIONS TO THE PEOPLE BECAUSE HE BOUGHT FOR THE PEOPLE

_The pf media team must be condemned by every Zambian for being insensitive about covid 19. That media team really should not have been headed by a young brother to MacPherson Chanda, a person at the centre of social cash transfer abuse._

Let us please ignore pf propaganda against President HH donations.

If they managed to engage gassing criminals to almost bring our country to a stand still, nothing will stop them from frustrating support measures put in place by our innocent Opposition Alliance Presidential candidate for 2021, President HH.

It is a heartless group of people. They schemed the gassing of innocent children and women, the gassing of the disabled. Then they went to parliament to present bill ten in the name of the very people they were gassing. These are gassing mafias.

They brought down a market as big as the city market and left thousands in desperation and destitution. How can you expect them to respect a supportive measure intended at helping the poor? They are sadists and they enjoy poverty and the suffering of the masses.

This is a government that unleashed soldiers to go and torture street vendors in the name of fighting cholera.

They are sadists.

Look at what they are intending to do to the prime TV. And what they did to the post. Very inconsiderate of the plight of the people they rule.

In this support measure from President HH, they have seen hope for the vulnerable and they want to squash that hope by imploring satanist and human face less propaganda.

We thus can’t be deterred by pf propaganda. Let us identify critical areas and ensure donated sanitizers reach our fellow citizens.

