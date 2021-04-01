For Immediate Release

WE SHALL MEET KAMBWILI IN COPPERBELT DURING CAMPAIGNS – says SICHULA

Copperbelt Chingola 01:04:2021

Following the announcement of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili yesterday on ZNBC that his ready to work with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, I have been vindicated said NDC Copperbelt boss, George Sichula.

You can all agree with me that no long ago I hinted that Kambwili was headed to PF following his public apology on his defamatory remarks he issued towards ECL, people called me all sorts of names especially his close allies and himself Kambwili refused that he had no intention of working with the PF, but today what has changed??? Ala bane insoni ebuntu.

The youths on the Copperbelt are ready to campaign for President Hakahinde Hichilema as the campaign kick starts for the general elections scheduled for August 12,2021, but they would like to see how Kambwili will Campaign for a Presidential candidate he previously called all sorts of names.

Sichula further said, I don’t think Zambians will ever take this man serious and for the copperbelt, let Kambwili campaign from the choppers, otherwise youths on the Copperbelt are not ready to listen to his pathological lies, the man has been telling the youth for the past three years that he means well and he will work with opposition alliance to remove the PF, but because of circumstances we all know he has decided to dump all his followers and join his pay masters.

I would like to warn the PF to brace for Kambwili’s confusion, to start with, has already brought confusion in Roan Constituency where he wants his son Mwamba Kambwili to stand on PF ticket and yet PF wants Nathan Chanda the PF copperbelt Provincial Chairperson and secondly, the PF convention where we hear that Kambwili wants to challenge ECL.

We all know that Kambwili’s apology is based on his personal glory, he has so many court cases and in his mind he thinks the President will interfere with the courts, knowing the Republican President is a lawyer himself and he does not entertain any law breakers, let’s wait and see what happens on 16th April, 2021.

Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to assure all those whom Kambwili mislead including aspiring candidates, that it’s never too late, you are all welcome on board to the NDC lead Akafumba and support it. Last night I received a lot of calls from people who have been in Kambwili’s camp on how dissapointed they are including his own bodyguard, they all are saying his going alone to PF. Sichula said

Issued by: NDC Media Department