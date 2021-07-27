WE SHALL MOBILISE VOTES FOR LUNGU,INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES.

(Smart Eagles)-Independent Parliamentary candidates have resolved to mobilise votes for His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu ahead of August 12 elections.

The candidates include Rashinda Mulenga, Jay Banda, Zindaba Soko, Munir Zulu and Warren Chisha Mwambazi.

Speaking on behalf of independent candidates at a media briefing today, Mr Mwambazi says the candidates do not accept with the directive by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to bar them from campaigning for their preferred candidate.

Mr Mwambazi says as independent candidates they have a constitutional right to support a Presidential candidate of their choice.

“Electoral Commission of Zambia issued a formal press release on the 15 July where all independent candidates were commanded to desist from identifying themselves with any political party during this campaign period.

We have been made to believe that this guidance is also prohibiting all independent candidates from campaigning for any candidates of their choices.

“We are here today to state in clear terms that this decision of the ECZ is an infringement of the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association,”he says.

He says the candidates will formally engage ECZ on this matter and if nothing will be done they take the matter to court.