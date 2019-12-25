The Roman Catholic Church in Zambia will monitor the 2021 much anticipated country’s general election.

The Catholic Church says just like in the neighbouring Congo DR, the Church will deploy monitors through out the county to prevent the ruling PF from manipulating the results.

There are growing fears that the PF plans to rig the 2021 elections.

Leader of the main opposition Hakainde Hichilema (HH) last week disclosed that he has been receiving intelligence information on how PF plans to rig the election in 2021.

HH who narrowly lost the 2016 election which he disputed says he is putting up an anti-rigging team to counter the PF. He boasted that he is way ahead than what the ruling party thinks.

‘We are going to participate and ensure the vote is not manipulated, it reflects the will of the people,’ revealed former Lusaka Roman Catholic Archbishop T. Mpundu when he featured on a Prime Television program Monday night dubbed Oxygen monitored by Zed Lyonse

President Lungu has predicted victory for him and the PF in his third term bid. He has also hinted that he will be available to contest the 2026 election.

The President said this in North Western province where he was over the weekend for a two day work visit.