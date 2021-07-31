DONT BE AFRAID HH WILL LOOK AFTER YOU VERY WELL, PF TOLD

_”We shall not revenge PF violence but we shall bring sanity and prove that we can coexist” Cindy Kauka_

United Party for Nation Development (UPND) deputy Youth chairperson Cindy Kauka has assured Patriotic Front (PF) that UPND will not revenge atrocities against the them after forming government in August. Speaking when she addressed PF cadres in Katuba constituency yesterday the youth leaders said UPND will embrace everyone and respect democracy.

“Go out in numbers and vote for Hakainde Hichilema because you have also felt economic hardships. Don’t worry no one fight will fight you after PF loses in August because we understand you are also being used and taken advantage of because you are looking for survival” said Cindy Kauka.

A number of PF cadres yesterday joined the United Party for Nation Development (UPND) but refused to be brought on camera for fear of being victimized and chased from operating in the marketplace.

And a PF cadre popularly known as ‘black Jesus’ said Patriotic Front members engaging in violence are primitive and don’t just understand democracy.

“We are one people why should I kill my own brothers and sisters because of politics” said black Jesus.

UPND national youth leaders led Cindy Kauka are in Katuba constituency for a series of vote protection campaigns.