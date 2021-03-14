WE SHALL PROTECT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S VOTES– JEROME NKONJELA

WELL Fellow youths, Zambians. Listen up! I’m not Just voting for Hakainde Hichilima. I’m voting for Electro college, and the Republic we live in, I’m voting for the police, law and order. I’m voting for the military, and Heroes who fought for and died for this great nation Zambia. I’m voting for good against evil.

I’m voting for the student Meal Allowance, I’m voting for free education, I’m voting for low cost of living for every citizen of this country.

We know HH is winning with land slide victory because Zambians are tired and suffered enough to continue with hilarious leadership of PF regime.

ENOUGH is ENOUGH come August 12, Zambia will be restored by the good governance of our Able leader , President Hakainde Hichilima.

#HHWILLFIXIT

#HELP AND HOPE ON THE WAY