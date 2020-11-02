WE SHALL REOPEN DEBATE ON PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY, SILIYA WILL BE DEALT INTERNALLY, SAYS DAVIES MWILA

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party will internally reopen the debate on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu since Bill 10 has flopped.

And Mr. Mwila says the party has taken note of the issues raised by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya and will deal with her through internal party structures.

Constitutional Lawyers such as State Counsel John Sangwa and others have vowed to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility in court after filing in nominations since he does not qualify under the current constitution to go for a third term.

In an interview this afternoon, Mr. Mwila said the party will look into the issue at the next Central Committee meeting to be convened soon.

“Well this is not an issue I can decide alone. It will be tabled at the next Central Committee meeting. We may have to relook the issue of the President being our sole candidate now. We are not short of candidates in the PF. The party is very big,” Mwila told journalists.

And Mr. Mwila says the party has taken note of the statements uttered by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya where she accused other senior party officials of scheming against the President.

“We have noted the statement including the divisive audio she uttered in Eastern Province. We shall deal with her through internal party structures. Nobody is scheming against the President. The goodness in PF is that we are very open and tolerant with each other. If she has any issues, she should by now know the laid down procedures having been in PF for sometime now,” Mwila said. -zambia eagle