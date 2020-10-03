Operation Save MMD says it will push for justice to be done and have the party restored back to its founding being, as a pillar of Democracy in Zambia.

Operation Save MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda says all is being done to have the “Mother of Democracy” take lead and its rightful position in the political dispensation through having the right leadership in place.

Speaking when addressing all seven constituencies and Lusaka District leaders in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Nakacinda says the current where Nevers Mumba and his Team are claiming to be leaders has no mandate from the Membership as their tenure expired in 2016, hence “they are imposters”.

Mr. Nakacinda says the recent action by the Court to throw away his quest to have an injunction in a matter he was allegedly expelled from the party should not down the spirits of Members across the country as victory is certain soon.

He assures Members that despite the injunction not being granted, the main matter of his Membership in the party is still before the Courts and calls for patience from party membership countrywide.

He says members should not loose hope as matters in Court will favour their cry as members wishing for the party to get back to its principles of pioneering democracy.

Mr. Nakacinda has further called on the Court to look at the matter of the MMD not from technicalities but from perspective of wanting democracy to prevail in the country.

“We are not being vexatious litigants; we are seeking for Justice. We are not asking you to favour us, we are asking you to hear us if you are interested in democracy to move forward. Hear us not on technicalities; hear the matters that we are bring to you and make the right decision that will make the party to forward,” he urges the Court.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda says he will not go personal like Dr. Mumba did on him recently at a media briefing as that is not maturity both in politics and in private life.

“I will not discuss Dr. Mumba as a person because I think he is immaterial to the future of the MMD,” he says.

Mr. Nakacinda has further denied claims by Dr. Mumba that he is his spiritual son.

“He is even lying that I am his spiritual son… The people who have made an input in my life as a Christian don’t even brag and get credit about it. Observing the principle that Jesus Christ was preaching about that if you assist someone with your left hand, let the other hand not know”, states the Operation Save MMD National Secretary.