18 February 2021

*WE SHALL SOON SING IT LIVE AND LOUDER AT HH’S INAUGURATION*

EVERY normal person that listened to the national anthem which the Patriotic Front has intentionally and corruptly given a Tonga, tribal tag will agree that, the rendition presented at the 2021 UPND general assembly was very special as it brought back the true spirit of One Zambia One Nation.

The national anthem under discussion is a sweet cocktail of Zambia’s eight (8) official languages; well, nine (9) including Sign Language which was beautifully ‘sung’ through a young and gifted interpreter.

We can still hear the Zambian national anthem revibrating as UPND delegates across the country sung along in their respective local languages.

So, where is Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President, Andrew Ntewewe, New Congress Party Leader, Peter Chanda and Patriotic Front (PF) member, Chrisatius Changwereza getting the story of singing a ‘Tonga’ national anthem at the 2021 UPND general assembly coming from?

The intention of the UPND leadership to heal our land was made clear in at the general assembly themed, “Reuniting and Rebuilding Zambia,” as well as the timely use of a cocktail rendition of the Zambian national anthem done in the official languages.

The PF and it’s hired brainless heads of some corrupt organisation have instead opted to sing their usual tribalism song, but that won’t stop the UPND from lifting the spirit and strength of the Zambian national anthem whenever time allows.

We declare that:-

We, the people are proud and free.

We, the people desire a land of work and joy in unity.

We, the people cherish dignity and peace in our land.

We, the people shall soon be victors in the struggle for a better Zambia for all.

We, the people can only say; praise be to God, praise be, for a successful UPND general assembly.

And we, the people shall sing live, this very cocktail rendition of the Zambian national anthem at the inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th President of the Republic Zambia soon.

By the way, South Africa has 11 official languages, but the official national anthem has only four which include; English, Zulu, Xhosa and Afrikaans. The people of South African sing with pride as one.

*Mwango Wamapembwe*

_*Checkmate*_

