Veteran movie star, Jide Kosoko has made a striking statement as regards the Nollywood movie industry and how it is structured.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, the movie god highlighted some of the goods and ills that are inherent in the Nigerian movie world.

The 67 years old who made sure he didn’t leave sensitive issues untouched in the interview said:

“That is far from the truth. In fact, we are one of the professions whose members are very disciplined. People tend to make noise out of everything we do as public figures. That is not to say we do not date or sleep with one another. The profession is a blessed one and people should please see the good side of our profession too. We educate, entertain, admonish, enlighten the world through our artistic works.”

On how celebrities rise to fame, he said, “One film doesn’t bring an actor to the limelight rather continuity does. When people see a particular face in good productions, they will note the face and as time goes on, they will reckon with the face. And that is how the fame comes. That is why I detest some of my colleagues who believe they can turn one actor to a celebrity overnight. A continuous process of quality film productions brought me to limelight.”

Jide Kosoko also spoke on his life as a polygamist “I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a business woman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field with me. In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be. Along the line, I lost the two to child births within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again. But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over.”