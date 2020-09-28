Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change writes:

WE STAND FOR DAEV(LETS END GBV AGAINST MEN TOO)

LET THESE TWO WOMEN BE QUETIONED FOR ABUSING THE LATE DAEV.

Women must understand that it’s a crime to abuse a man,even as much as women are the victims of Gender based violence they must understand they too have no right to abuse a man.

We need all the women to understand that organisations like Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change fights for women and we don’t suport women violating men’s rights..We urge the high authority the victim support unit to get involved and investigate this matter starting with the cameraman and the two ladies.

Lets help acknowledge the fact that Men too also face GBV and they must get justice

#StopGBV