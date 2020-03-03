PF GOVERNMENT IN DEFENSIVE MODE!

WE STAND WITH DR. MATIBINI STATE COUNSEL – PF Lawyer Tutwa.

Parliament regulates it’s own Internal procedures and decision making. The doctrine of Exclusive Cognisance requires that each of the arms of government does not feel intimidated by the actions of the other.The powers of parliament come from the constitution. The same constitution will live forever. Looking at this matter it’s not possible that a person can win and lose at the same time. In court there is no draw game. MR. speaker was right.