WE STAND WITH OUR MATIBINI ONE OF ZAMBIA’S FINEST LEGAL MINDS OF OUR TIME.

WE SALUTE HIM

I have had the privilege of reading the ruling by Speaker Matibini. At page 47 he said: “That the Speaker may be required from time to time to interpret the laws of the land in general and the Constitution in particular; at least in so far as they relate to the functioning and management of the National Assembly”.

There is no where in the entire ruling where Speaker Matibini made a statement that: ” He reserves powers to interpret the Constitution within the confines of the operations of the Legislature and that the Constitutional Court cannot tell him what to do”, as alleged by Muna Ndulo.

Also at page 50, Speaker Matibini said: “The actions and decisions of the National Assembly, as well as that of the Speaker and other Presiding Officers are subject to judicial review”. Here he relied on two case. First, the case of Attorney General and Speaker of the National Assembly v Ludwig Sondashi (2003) Z.R. 42. And second, the case of Attorney General and Speaker of the National Assembly v The People (1999) Z.R. 186.

I am certain posterity will judge Speaker Matibini fairly.

WE THANK GOD FOR HIM.