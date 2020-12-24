PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WE STRONGLY CONDEMN POLICE EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS TODAY.

Lusaka- 23rd December 2020- As UPND , we strongly condemn the shooting dead of innocent citizens at the Cabinet office today.

It is sad that Edgar Lungu and Stephen Kampyongo believe that taking away life is the best way to cling on to power.

Use of fire arms at peaceful ,defenceless citizens showing solidarity to an abused opposition leader is in no specific terms an offence.

What is sad is that even someone , a State Prosecutor, who was offering government services in the name of one Mr. Nsama Nsama was shot dead in the process.

How is Edgar Lungu and Stephen Kampyongo feeling now that a Public Prosecutor has equally lost his life?

What Mr. Lungu, Kampyongo and Kanganja have done today is crime against Humanity.

We are taking this matter to the international community immediately.

Our view is that we must allow for dissenting views as freedom of expression and enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms are a beacon of a progressive democratic dispensation, even when you know that you have lost popularity as a ruling party.

What is even sad is that Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja already gave a directive to his officers , in an order seen circulating on social media, to go for President Hakainde Hichilema’s supporters.

Sadly, lives have been lost due to such irresponsible orders.

Kampyongo was also seen on ZNBC TV news issuing a seemingly intentional statement aimed at blackmailing citizens on what could be seen as an awful event of today in his eyes.

Further, Copperbelt Commissioner Charity Katanga is also on record of releasing a statement in which she declared the readiness of the police for defenceless citizens.

We mourn with bereaved family members and we shall remember them in our prayers.

As a party, we shall take up this matter until justice prevails.

When UPND forms government through a democratic process, we shall ensure police works professionally devoid of political interference.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General.