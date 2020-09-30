…says democracy entails that during elections, there must be a leveled playing field that enables equal participation of competitors that must result in a free and fair election.

Lusaka … Wednesday,September, 30,2020 (Smart Eagles)

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the ruling party supports the Electoral Commission of Zambia on the new voter’s roll.

In a statement, Mr. Kamba, said democracy entails that during elections, there must be a leveled playing field that enables equal participation of competitors that must result in a free and fair election.

He said PF is not shocked that the UPND and their allies such as the NDC are up against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), attempting to reject the idea of reviewing and updating the voter’s register.

“We support the ECZ because this is the way it should be. The voter’s roll must be reviewed and updated to suit the current situation in most parts of the country,” Mr. Kamba said.

“We all know that life being what it is, alot has happened over the years, people have died, people have shifted and geographical settlements and setups have changed over the years.”

Mr. Kamba said in order to eliminate all manner of doubt, anormalies in the voter’s register must be dealt with to warrant a free, fair and credible elections.

“Electoral malpractices must be stopped and it starts with the review of the voter’s register. We must make sure that majority of those on the voter’s roll are at least alive and in the locality. Those who are deceased must be removed to clear the register and eliminate all manner of doubt when it comes to suspicions of manipulation of the register” Mr. Kamba said.

“We know that the UPND and company is so worried about the voter’s Roll in places like Dundumwezi, where we feel there were alot of anormalies that guranteed them sweeping victories over PF in those areas. Those are areas where we cannot even verify numbers.”

Mr .Kamba said things have changed, people have shifted, others have died and we cannot go into 2021 with a register that is clogged with anomalies.

“We appeal to the UPND, their allies and all political parties to demonstrate sobriety over this issue. This is for the benefit of all stakeholders and that’s why we support the ECZ over this stance.”

