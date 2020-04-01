Mubotu Nalishuwa writes

PRESS STATEMENT

WE SYMPATHISE WITH PF AND SUNDAY CHANDA’S LACK OF KNOWLEDGE OF COVID 19.

Sunday Chanda’s hogwash write-up dragging the UPND President Hakainde on a very sensitive issue of combating Coronavirus is typical of PF’s lack of understanding, of matters that are critical and high priority to the nation.

The PF secretariat through Sunday Chanda are writing rubbish on an issue that does not need to be politicised and underplayed. We are talking about an impending catastrophe whose end cannot be predicted.

Recommendations like Social distancing and lockdown are necessary to stop COVID19, and it’s a fact that local health experts are all unanimous on the above measures and on the need of a temporal lockdown, inorder to correctly ascertain the the behaviour of the pandemic, in a culturally highly collaborative society such as ours, that has extended family value systems.

In any case the PF cabinet has continued issuing measures which are technically a lockdown and so there’s nothing new that the UPND are calling for.

People are being urged to stay home, schools are closed, bars and churches suspended, businesses are closing or scaling down and all airports closed apart from KKIA.

SADC is putting measures to stop people crossing borders with exception of trucks with essential goods.

Yesterday, the Secretary to Cabinet announced more measures requiring people to work from home or report to the office on rotational basis.

This, Sunday Chanda is what we call a lockdown.

A lockdown means people staying home, to reduce contact between people in order to stop the spread the infection. However, people can go out to buy essentials or attend hospital appointments.

The last thing we need is

Covid19 in the communities, especially our compounds. Our goal should be to protect the lives of all Zambians.

From the statement issued by the PF as a party through Sunday Chanda, it is abundantly clear that there is no correlation and meaningful collaboration between PF as political party and PF as a government. This kind of chaotic state of affairs in the midst of an epidemic like this one, spells doom for this country, unless ofcourse characters like Sunday Chanda are caged the entire period of coronavirus.