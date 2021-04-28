WE THANK GOD FOR DR KENNETH KAUNDA’S LIFE-PRESIDENT LUNGU

…pays him a visit on his 97th birthday as he appreciates his immense contribution to Zambia

Tuesday…April 29 2021 (Smart Eagles)

President Edgar Lungu says he appreciates and thanks God for first Republican President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s ‘every day of his life’.

President Lungu says Zambia cannot be where it is today had it not been for Dr Kaunda’s contribution, and pledged to continue being there for him.

Speaking when he visited the first Republican President to celebrate his 97th birthday, President Lungu who was joined by others to sing a happy birthday song,said it is therefore ‘important and imperative to appreciate and celebrate ‘Super Ken’s life’.

“Sir,we thank God for everyday of your life” President said as he presented a cake, two cards, and a Bible as birthday presents with a reminder of the importance of the word of God to guide and to inculcate good morals in the nation.

President Lungu took time to read to Dr Kaunda the messages from the cards, which reaffirmed his desire for God to continue strengthening and protecting him everyday and even as he enjoys his birthday today.

And Dr Kaunda has described President Lungu’s visit as ‘touching’.

He encouraged President Lungu to continue to think and act in a caring manner and asked God to continue guiding him.

“Thank you for coming, thank you for making it.God bless you” he said.

Picture courtesy of Royd Sibajene (Zanis)

#SmartEagles2021