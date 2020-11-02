WE WANT ANOTHER BILL 10 VOTES, UPND RIGGED THE SYSTEM, SAYS TUTWA NGULUBE

We shall petition the Speaker of National Assembly Patrick Matibini to call for another vote for Bill 10 because the UPND rigged the vote, says PF Kabwe Central Constituency MP Tutwa Ngulube.

In an interview, Ngulube said there was no way they could have lost the vote when the party had organised enough numbers even from the UPND MPs.

Mr. Ngulube is among those that swindled President Edgar Lungu by getting huge sums of money to give independent MPs and some UPND MPs, but he pocketed it for himself.

A few days before voting, Ngulube assured Edgar Lungu and the nation that they had managed to get more than 10 UPND MPs and some Independent MPs to support Bill 10.

He also told the nation that he would walk naked in the streets of Kabwe if Bill 10 flopped.

“There is no way we can lose like that. How can some of our MPs be recorded absent when they were present?. How can some PF MPs vote against Bill 10? We demand for another vote. We shall lodge a petition because the UPND rigged the system,” Ngulube told journalists. -zambia eagle