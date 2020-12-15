By Dingiswayo Zulu in Mchinji Malawi.

WE WANT CHANGE IN ZAMBIA JUST LIKE WE CHANGED HERE MALAWIANS TELLS LISWANISO.

On the complicated channel boarder of Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi are three intersecting Districts namely Vubwi/Mchinji and Chipata and to the South East is Mozambique. Settlements in these areas is very much complicated as residents are said to be nationals of 3 countries at times 2.

Separated by simple beacons it’s hardly an issue who is a Zambian, Malawian or Mozambican but across Mwami boarder is Mchinji district in Malawi which has fallen prey to PF by registration of voters. By birthright these are Malawians with the country’s NRCs but Zambia has also given them NRCs and registered them as voters.

Following widespread reports of foreigners registering in boarder areas UPND deputy national youth chairperson Mr Gilbert Liswaniso accompanied by National youth chairperson for transport and Logistics Mr Vincent Sianjebe aka Zambezi, National youth security member Ms Sandra Malumbe Mofu, National youth trustee Ms Charmaine Pule and other delegates, crossing to Malawi he was accompanied by Eastern province youth chairperson Mr Lyson Nyirenda and Vubwi district youth chairperson Mr Dambe Phiri.

Mr Liswaniso said that the situation of foreigners registering in Zambia is a PF program which as the party UPND have not taken it very lightly for security reasons and other reasons but now that the prime objective is politics it’s vital that as leaders visit these areas and have a fact finding mission to ascertain whether or not these same registered voters could be swayed into voting otherwise or not. In his assessment mission Mr Liswaniso had an on check at various villages where residents have NRCs of both Zambia and Malawi with voters cards yet names on voters cards matching with the Zambian NRC but different names on Malawians same person.

The residents spoken to said that it wasn’t their wish but now that they have been registered as voters it was their wish to vote for change just like they did in their own country.

Asked whether Zambians at any point registered to vote in Malawi the residents refused that no Zambian voted in Malawi because the government of Malawi never registered any Zambian except those in complicated channel boarder lines.

Mr Liswaniso further said that the situation was so sad but UPND will up it’s eyes on the boarders countrywide.

Speaking to the villages along the beacon Chanel all of them registered as they asked for UPND materials Mr Liswaniso said that the party will look into this issue at a critical level to propose a lot high level engagements with the Malawians authorities to ensure that safety of both countries is guaranteed. He expressed worry to the Mozambican side where the country has been at war if PF have taken extreme precaution on whom to register as voters because harmful individuals could find their way into the country.

