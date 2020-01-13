UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call for the PF to consider calling for an economic Indaba to address economic challenges facing the nation.

Mr Hichilema says he has been engaging his economic team and have noted the need for the country to have an economic indaba.

He said the Indaba is cardinal for the country to start resolving the current economic problems before they deteriorate.

Meanwhile, Mr Hichilema has condemned what he has termed as President Edgar Lungu’s veiled threats against the Opposition and other dissenting views regarding the forth coming tripartite elections in 2021.

“In his address, Mr Lungu “advised the police command not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means”, said Mr Hichilema.

He urged President Lungu to look in the mirror and tell the nation how he ascended to power and who has gotten where he is through dubious means.

Mr Hichilema said the UPND is not in power because of President Lungus abuse of powers to intimidate public institutions.

“We wish to make it clear that the policemen and women are Zambians and are subjected to the same harsh conditions. In 2021 they will have to choose to stand with their fellow Zambians and should not accept to be used as tools against their parents, brothers, sisters, uncles and nieces who will chose to defend their victory”, he added.

Mr Hichilema said he believes the Zambia police service is professional enough to be on the right side of history and choose to ignore unlawful orders that are meant to protect the selfish interest of the few who are scared to hand over power for fear of facing the law for their unbridled appetite for corruption and plunder of public resources.

He said 2021 will be a deciding year where the police will have to choose to stand either with the majority suffering.