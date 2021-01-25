By SmartEagles

WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE FOLLOW THE FOOTSTEPS OF PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA FOR THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA -BIZWELL MUTALE.

….as he drills a Borehole for the community in Munali Constituency .

Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilization Committee Member Mr. Bizwell Mutale has drilled a community borehole for the community in Lusaka’s Kamanga Township.

Speaking when he conducted on spot checks of the works being done, Mr. Mutale said that he will do everything possible to respond to the needs of the people of Munali such as allowing them have access to safe and clean drinking water.

Mr. Mutale who is also aspiring Munali Constituency Member of Parliament on the PF ticket in the 2021 general elections said he will make sure that President Edgar Lungu gets more votes from Munali constituency.

“We want to make sure that we follow the footsteps of President Edgar Lungu’s development agenda for the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Mutale further pledged to supplement government’s effort by rehabilitating roads and the drainage system.

Apart from drilling a borehole, the aspiring MP for Munali constituency has also donated mealie meal and blankets among other items to vulnerable communities in the constituency.

#SmartEagles2021