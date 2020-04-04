WE WANTED HH TO DONATE CASH MONEY FOR COVID19 FIGHT NOT MATERIALS – SUNDAY CHANDA

By George Lemba

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has justified the reason why his party (PF) is annoyed with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s donations towards the fight against coronavirus in Zambia.

Chanda in a PF WhatsApp group says his party expected Hichilema to donate hard cash to the PF administration and not materials adding that his gesture of buying materials amounts to nothing.

He says some materials donated by Hichilema will not last long but that had he donated money, the PF administration would have decided what to buy.

“We wanted him to donate cash, not ama sopo pantu he doesn’t know what our government is lacking, so if it was money, the government of our able leader, H. E Edgar Chagwa Lungu would have spent on other needy areas,” Chanda posted in one WhatsApp group while directing PF PF Southern province Coordinator Kebby Mbewe and PF North Western province chairman Jackson Kungo to issue statements of character assassination on HH.

Hichilema has donated materials in millions of the Zambian kwacha in the fight against coronavirus but the PF have now stated that they needed him to donate hard cash to them. -Koswe