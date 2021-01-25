Contact: UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka 260 97 0141010/0977780397

WE WARNED ABOUT THE CRUMBLING HEALTH SECTOR, BUT PF CHOSE TO PROCURE MORE ARMOURY

Lusaka – ( 25.01.2021)Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda is reportedly shocked about the state of equipment and other items prevailing in the country’s health institutions such as the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and others in the same category.

According to Dr. Chanda, if nothing is done in the shortest possible time, these institutions will be reduced to providing basic services like mere clinics as key equipment are not enough and the available ones are in deplorable state.

With due respect to the minister and his revelations, we find his statement hypocritical and actually an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian citizens because this is what we have been telling the PF regime.

As a member of the PF regime, Dr. Chanda is part of those who allocated well over K3 billion to procure weapons meant to brutalise citizens and only allocated a paltry K1 billion towards the the Health sector in the current budget.

Even worse, the little resources that have been allocated to the Health Sector has been looted by the PF thieves as seen in the Auditor’s General reports on Honey Bee and other scandals in that ministry.

The trend of allocating more money towards procuring ammunition, teargas and other heavy weapons to brutalise citizens has been going on under the PF regime at the expense of the Education, Health Agriculture and other key social and economic sectors that benefit citizens and create jobs.

As at now, we hope Dr. Chanda is aware that most of the hospitals and clinics have run out of malaria testing kits, have no drugs as citizens are being given medical prescriptions, have no oxygen cylinders, and other life serving items, yet the police are fully stocked with teargas and other heavy weapons to brutalise citizens.

