Hon. Castrol Kafweta



WE WELCOME THE DECISION BY GOVERNMENT TO BRING DOWN ALL ILLEGAL STRUCTURES ON FOREST 27.

Country men and women! We would like to applaud, support and welcome government’s decision to demolish houses built by criminals in Forest 27.

Former Vice President of Zambia under the PF government Mrs. Inonge Wina is among many PF officials who illegally built houses on forest 27.

The majority of houses in forest 27 belong to former PF officials and their cadres.

However, while in opposition, Local Government Minister Hon. Garry Nkombo vehemently warmed PF officials including the then president of Zambia Mr. Edgar Lungu who digazetted and shared among themselves land in Forest 27.

Should government go ahead to demolish illegally built houses in the forest 27? What’s your opinion?

