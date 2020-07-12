WE WERE ONLY GIVEN K20 EACH TO ATTACK HH ON THE COPPERBELT

“The PF Copperbelt Provincial leadership only gave us K20 each plus a drink of Maheu to attack the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who we were told had sneaked into Mufulira without permission”, revealed the PF thugs wanted to disrupt the radio programme featuring UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on the Copperbelt yesterday.

The youths said they had no jobs and food so the K20 was too much money for them to refuse.

“Tatukwete ifyakuchita muno calo. Ndalama takuli so ama K20 plus Maheu drink was too much for us,” said one of the youths upon being nabbed by the Mufulira residents.

“Bali tusenda muma buses from Kitwe. But nomba apa tabayasuka nama phones after abantu batuma. Tuli mufipatala apa so elo tuli imiti nangu fye Panado. Ifilonda fya kalipa apa so. Tatukwete ndalama shakushita imiti plus tatukwete fyakulya muma yanda”, he disclosed.

The youths, some with deep cuts on the head and broken ribs said they have been trying to call Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda and even tried to call Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo but they are not picking up phones.

“Actually the bit of help we have gotten so far in terms of food and drinks is from the UPND Mufulira leadership who have also organised for us transport back to Kitwe,” cried one PF youth.

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting and indoor

[do_widget id=td_block_9_widget-76]