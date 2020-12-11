We will all pay back – Kapata

NOW that the Constitutional court has clearly stated the amount each minister should refund to the treasury, there is no two ways about it, we all have to pay back, Lands Minister Jean Kapata said.



Ms Kapata also said she was shocked that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) can issue a statement based on an old story which someone dug up for propaganda and for gullible people which unfortunately includes some legal minds.



Ms Kapata was reacting to a LAZ statement based on an old story published by the Daily Nation on November 2019 where the minister was quoted saying she would not pay back the money earned while working after the dissolution of parliament.