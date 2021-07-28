WE WILL BE ARRESTED IF HH WINS – MUMBI PHIRI

Tue, July 27 – 2021 | VoA

Former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has stated that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will arrest over 400 PF senior members including President Lungu if he wins the 12th August elections.

Mumbi Phiri was speaking in Lusaka yesterday at the PF Virtual Rally where she appealed to Zambians not to vote for HH for the sake of saving president Lungu and other PF officials for being arrested by HH.

Mis. Mumbi Phiri said that HH will victimise PF senior members on corruption accusations once he wins the presidency next month and that Zambians should not vote for him if they don’t want Edgar Lungu and some PF officials to be arrested by the UPND government.