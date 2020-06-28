We will be making legitimate demands for reforms at the ECZ.

We think that the starting point of holding any credible free and fair election lies in the changing of the current composition at the Electoral commission of Zambia.

We still believe that the current composition is skewed to advantage one political party and their potentially illegitimate candidate.

The era of electoral theft,deception and cheating is over.

It would clearly amount to dangerous political miscalculation to think and imagine that political stakeholders would sleepwalk into a rigged electoral process without prior demands for reforms at the commission.

Arguably we have reasons to believe that this commission is definitely up to no good, going by the apparent lack of consultation with other stakeholders.

There is too much at stake for our Country to leave in the hands of those who seek to champion for personal gain and gratification. We believe that this shouldn’t be done at the expense of the welfare of the Zambian people.

Issued:

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC