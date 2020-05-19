WE WILL BEEF UP SECURITY IN RADIO STATIONS IF POLICE HAVE FAILED TO OFFER PROTECTION

The UPND are clearly exhausted in being decent and humble while PF thugs invade our country and redraw its boundaries and its values. We have tried to rely on available laws that guarantee protection by an impartial law enforcement system, but we have found under that under the PF, there are two sets of laws, one for the PF and another brutal and unjust law for the rest of the citizens that do not subscribe to the PF stupidity.

Arising from the above and in light of the current state of affairs, where PF thugs are carrying out random raids on Radio Stations hosting our President Hakainde Hichilema, without effective Police interventions, we in the UPND are willing and ready to constitute our people into rapid response teams that will be deployed at a moment’s notice to any part of the country, where Radio Stations will be at risk of being raided by the PF thugs.

Decent human beings, born of women do not behave in a manner these savages are carrying themselves around, maiming and killing innocent citizens just to stay in power.

Since the PF party appear to be overriding state institutions by issuing out instructions through political activists like Sunday Chanda and PF Muchinga Province Chairman Simuwelu, we in the UPND are now compelled to issue out instructions to our cadres across the country as well. And that is that they should organize and defend themselves and hit twice harder than these scoundrels because our laws allows for citizens to defend themselves once attacked. If a PF thug uses a stick to attack you, respond twice as much to defend your self, your families and neighbors. This is not a time to be apologetic, defend yourselves in accordance with the law because our country is under invasion on two fronts, Covid 19 and the PF, both of them are lethal and we must do everything within our power to protect ourselves from these two viruses.

We are demanding for the immediate arrest of Sunday Chanda and Muchinga Province Chairman Simuwelu failure to which citizens will effect a lawful arrest on the two scoundrels and primitive beings that want to set our country on fire. Sunday Chanda and Simuwelu can be rest assured of a citizens’ arrest on the Copperbelt which they are welcome to visit even tomorrow if they want to test our resolve.

Elisha Matambo

UPND Provincial Chairman

Copperbelt Province