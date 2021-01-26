By Gilbert Liswaniso, UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman

President Edgar Lungu’s increased attack on constitutionalism and democracy will be met with necessary strength from the collective solidarity of the Zambian people. The President must read history of the Zambian people’s resolve and resilience against attacks on it’s statehood. It is very well documented right from the one party dictatorship to late President Chiluba’s third term attempt and to the monstrous Bill 10 of President Edgar Lungu himself.

Mr Lungu has always threatened that he will arrest opposition party leaders and their supporters for exercising their constitutional and democratic right to associate and assemble. Mr Lungu must stop being petty and vindictive but if he is serious with his threats, let him expand the walls of his jails and let him begin to oil his automatic rifles and service his police armoured vehicles, we are ready to go in there, we are ready to defend our freedom and our democracy with our blood.

It won’t be the first time that his guns and pangas will have killed innocent Zambians, it won’t be the first time that his teargas will have choked citizens. Mapenzi Chibulo, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda were cut down by a hail of bullets from Mr Lungu’s AK47s.

Vespers Shimuzhila choked and died of teargas, if Liswaniso is next on the line because he defended democracy and free speech, then I will have died as a worthy hero and not a coward, but there will be other Liswanisos that will be created by my death. Enough is enough of you Mr Edgar Lungu, we are clearly tired of you, Zambians have been traumatized by your brutal, bitter and divisive behaviour.

You can’t be threatening and terrorising your way from election to election and think you will get away with it. This time around we will make a stand and defend our land, our heritage, our oneness and our values as a people. We will bring back our lost dignity and pride as an upright, free and united citizenry. You have clearly betrayed the values and principles on which Zambia was founded upon by our freedom fighters and in August you must pack up and go whether you like it or not.