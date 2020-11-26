WE WILL HOLD KAMPYONGO RESPONSIBLE IF ZAMBIA GOES ON FIRE – UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has no moral right to continue testing the patience of the peace loving Zambian people by making unwarranted remarks against incoming Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema.

It is so immoral for Mr Kampyongo, who ascented to the helm of the Home Affairs Ministry with no experience and no qualifications to keep dragging our respectable leader with high intergrity into his chaotic mannerisms.

Like we have always stated, through our spokesperson, Hon. Charles Kakoma that every Zambian has the right to comment on the unjust imprisonment of President Hichilema in 2017 as it is public knowledge that the case is both of public interest in nature and also in the public domain, Mr Kampyongo must not usurp the powers vested in him to continue threatening Mr Hichilema of another jail term for merely seeking public office!

The UPND runs no vindictive policy on those who have styled themselves sworn enemies of both the party and its leader, Mr Hichilema, we are aware that Mr Kampyongo knows and feels PF’s loss of popularity across the country therefore trying to spearhead the arrest of Mr Hichilema.

That stated, we wish to warn Mr Kampyongo not to use the dwindling political fortunes of the PF as cause to fabricate another tramped up charge against Mr Hichilema in order to remove his face from the 2021 ballot.

So, should the country go into flames and face irreparable damage due to such unsubstantiated threats against President Hichilema for merely commenting on his unjust arrest, we and the people of Zambia will hold Kampyongo responsible.

Contact : UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante,0976503165/0977780397

Email : [email protected]