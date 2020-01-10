WE WILL HOODWINK ELECTORATES AGAIN FOR PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO REMAIN IN OFFICE – GBM.

NEWLY appointed Patrotic Front ( PF) vice chairman for mobilization Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularity known as GBM said that the mind of Zambians is not difficult to manipulate especially with this current economic hardship.

“Nga yapalamafye nshita yakuvota His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will make everything look simple to our people so that we climb the ladder to 2021 sweet victory”, he told the Fixing Team through phone interview.

Mr. Mwamba further said load shedding, high cost of mealie – meal, corruption etc will be the thing of the past by the end of this month as PF government is working on that.

“I’m still very much in touch with some UPND officials, media team and several staunch bloggers and they have assured me of defecting as soon we put their packages together”, he continued.

When asked if he can mention feel of those double sword opposition members Mwamba said he will keep it for himself as at now but hinted that he is sponsoring them on social media to pretend supporting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema then later defect to PF with lots of followers.

“Hakainde’s so called royal people will continue feeding me with information like a baby”, he concluded.

The Fixing Team.