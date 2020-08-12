HARRY Kalaba has charged that if President Edgar Lungu manages to sneak his way on the ballot paper, for a third time, “we’ll humiliate him through the ballot box.”

Kalaba, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, says some leaders in the PF government work genuinely hard but majority of them are “literally looting and making sure that the government systems are undermined at all costs.”

He spoke on Muvi TV The Assignment programme on Sunday evening.

Kalaba said if the President would bulldoze his way, “we’ll meet him in the battleground.”

“If he doesn’t qualify to stand, he doesn’t qualify! He doesn’t qualify, according to us in the DP. He is running for a third term! What do you call it? He stood in 2015, he stood in 2016 and you want him to stand again in 2021?” Kalaba asked. “That’s a third term and we are saying he is not eligible. Other learned brains have also argued in the same line. But there are others who are saying he is eligible. So, we’ll wait to see. But I’m telling you that’s not an issue in the DP. If he manages to sneak his way on the ballot paper, fine. We’ll humiliate him through the ballot box.”

He indicated that the DP would show President Lungu that, “when people were dying of COVID-19, you were quiet.”

“When there was that thing of gassing, you were quiet. People have died of gassing in this country [but] we are yet to see a report. We’ll remind the Zambian people that mealie mealie-meal now is [at] K160. We’ll remind the Zambian people that they don’t consider you when they are doing recruitments for police,” he explained. “We’ll tell civil servants that you’ve a raw deal in the PF government. We, in the DP, are saying when we come into government, we are scrapping off the loans for all the civil servants.”

Kalaba also said it was much easier for him to be president within that the PF because: “I would have just kept quiet.”

“Keep quiet like the defence minister (Davies Chama) does. You just sit; supporting Bill 10, everything that comes you support. [But] I didn’t do that because I have an inescapable duty to Zambia,” he said. “When you look at me, nalifulungana ine (am I confused) ukusha bu foreign affairs minister (that I can resign as a minister)? The only minister who drives a Benz, I leave! I leave the security I had [and] flying all over the world; it’s because of principle. I realised that the country was going in a wrong direction.”

Kalaba further pointed out that some leaders in the PF government work genuinely hard.

“It’s a case of one bad groundnut when you are chewing and it spoils everything. We have leaders there (in the PF government) whom I know myself who carry a lot of dignity. I would love to mention them [but] the moment I mention them they will say ‘they are working with Kalaba. So, let’s punish them,’” he said. “Then they are others, who are in the majority, who are literally looting and making sure that the government systems are undermined at all costs. [They are] going to directors to ask for favours…This country has collapsed!”

Meanwhile, Kalaba reiterated that the DP would win next year’s general elections.

“Zambians, hear me good; avoid costly experiments. We need to be very careful! We need to elect a person who understands the system; we need to elect a person like Harry Kalaba and the DP who know, from day one, where they will start from – not gambling. No!” said Kalaba.