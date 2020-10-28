WE WILL NEVER GIVEAWAY POWER, TONGAS HAVE RISEN AGAINST US – MINISTER IN PF DORA SILIYA

Dora SILIYA has continued planting a seed of hate between the Zambian People from the Eastern Province and the Zambian People from the Southern Province like we reported last month that the tactic to campaign on tribal lines towards 2021 was approved by State house.

Regardless of all these sorts of hate planting by his Ministers president Lungu will not say anything to condemn it because he knows very well that he is a beneficiary of it

CIC PRESS TEAM