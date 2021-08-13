Hakainde Hichilema

Tonight, the world is watching Zambia and we are in crisis.

As they wait to see whether we will descend into chaos or emerge united, let us be clear on who we are.

We are freedom fighters, and farmers. We are teachers, civil servants and doctors. We are soldiers and miners, and we will not have our voices silenced. We have counted every vote and every vote will count.

We are One nation One Zambia and it is on this basis we say that tonight is not the night for violence. Let us all wake up tomorrow together to a celebration of change and not a morning of mourning.

HH aka Bally

#onemorenight