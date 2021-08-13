Hakainde Hichilema
Tonight, the world is watching Zambia and we are in crisis.
As they wait to see whether we will descend into chaos or emerge united, let us be clear on who we are.
We are freedom fighters, and farmers. We are teachers, civil servants and doctors. We are soldiers and miners, and we will not have our voices silenced. We have counted every vote and every vote will count.
We are One nation One Zambia and it is on this basis we say that tonight is not the night for violence. Let us all wake up tomorrow together to a celebration of change and not a morning of mourning.
HH aka Bally
#onemorenight
HH aka Bally is unstoppable. Zambians have spoken. HH is the 7th Zambian president from our brothers in 7th day Adventist Church. He is a Christian he has a big heart to forgive those that are afraid.
Please ba Lungu, we love you. Your cadres misled you. Don’t allow them to mislead you now. You are a family man and you have a future.It may be difficult. But concede defeat and direct your officers at ECZ to announce verified results.
We are excited that our voice as a people has prevaoled. Lungu was an incompetent President, a hypocrite, lier, killer who always deceived himself by speaking every word against himself. He should now seek God’s forgiveness but I doubt whether God will be there for KAMPYONGO and ECL’s misdeeds of criminal activities. The Bible commands us not to kill.
The alleged words of Freedom Sikazwe give us hope that there are sensible people in PF who still have a head above their shoulders.