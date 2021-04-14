By Larry L Mweetwa

WE WILL NOT HOLD PRIMARY ELECTIONS LIKE THE WAY UPND ARE GOING ABOUT BUT USE A SELECTIVE METHODOLOGY

PF are at it again, barely a week when they shocked the nation with their undemocratic tendencies, and now have come up with a secretive list of 150 MPs to contest for parliamentary elections.Only president Lungu and would be Secreatary General will know who is standing and to be notified a day before nominations.

PF claim that the approach UPND are using can only work among the minorities. But we ask! How does this system work in USA? Are there minorities too?