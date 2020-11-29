WE WILL NOT RECRUIT TEACHERS THIS YEAR, THOSE UNEMPLOYED SHOULD CONSIDER TO START OFFERING THEIR SERVICES FOR FREE – GOVERNNMENT
The PF government is now calling on all unemployment teachers to start working for free if they will have to chance deployment in government. General Education Minister said only those teachers who will have volunteered for 18 months will be considered for deployment.
Mr Wanchinga going by your name mwatuchinga for sure .Can you work for one year six months without food ,I’m sure you are mad .You should not be paid for that long if you can be in parliament.Please we know you are hiding money for compaighning how can you not have money when ministers are buying buses for cadres on the copperbelt.I’m sure you need to be voted out
That’s what happens if you vote for a song, you get taken for a song indeed. Register & vote wisely next year.