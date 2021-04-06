By Veronica Mwale CIC Private Reporter* .

_Copperbelt~Lufwanyama._

*WE WILL NOT SLEEP TILL HH BECOMES PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA, COPPERBELT PROVINCE WOMEN’S WING VICE CHAIRLADY MRS PATRICIA MWAANGA.*

Copperbelt Province Women’s wing Vice Chairlady, Mrs Patricia Mwaanga has vowed never to sleep till HH is President of Zambia.

Speaking yesterday when the Copperbelt Province Women’s wing was on a mobilisation tour in Lufwanyama, Vice Chairlady Mrs mwaanga said no amount of intemidation will stop the Women from mobilising the Party on the Copperbelt this time around.

Mrs mwaanga,who appeared fearless, directed District, Constituncy,Ward and branch Officials to go flat out to Mobilise the party because time was limited.

” Banamayo,this is your election, see how we are suffering, can you allow pf to lead this Country for another five years”? she asked. Mrs mwaanga also asked the Officials to embrace new members who are willing to join the party and further advised not to exchange voters Cards with money and Chitenge materials from the PF.

At the Same meeting Copperbelt Women’s provincial trustees, Indiana Musonda urged women to unite and love one another as they go towards the Election because unity is Paramount in any Election.

In attendance were Alice Maseka Lufwanyama District Chairlady,Councillor Annie Kapandula, Chairladies from Constituncy wards and branches.

CIC PRESS TEAM