WE WILL ONLY PICK A CANDIDATE WHO IS POPULAR ON THE GROUND TO WIN US THE LUKASHYA BY-ELECTION – MWILA

..warns party officials in Kasama against accepting bribes from aspiring candidates.



Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Central Committee will only pick a strong and popular candidate capable of winning the ruling party the forthcoming Lukashya parliamentary by-election in Kasama.

Mwila said this when he addressed party officials in Kasama today.



The Lukashya by-election has been necessitated by the death of Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge.

Mwila said aspiring candidates that would want to use money to bribe party officials at various stages of the adoption process will be disappointed as the party will not base its selection on one’s financial muscle.



“The Central Committee is the final authority in the selection of a candidate for Lukashya Constituency. We will pick a candidate who will win us the election. We will follow what the people will tell us,” Mwila said.