WE WILL PROSECUTE THOSE INVOLVED IN SUPPLY OF SUB-STANDARD DRUGS AND CONDOMS- DR. CHANDA

Health Minister Jonas Chanda says Government will engage its legal team to investigate and prosecute those who were involved in the supply of defective condoms and substandard drugs.

Dr. Chanda has also given a one-week ultimatum to Medical Stores Limited and the Zambia Medicines Regulated Authority -ZAMRA- to submit a report indicating how many substandard medical supplies have been recalled.

He says he will not tolerate anything that will harm the people and that punitive measures need to be impose on all those involved in supply of such medical products.

Dr. Chanda was speaking when he toured Medical Stores Limited in Lusaka today.