WE WILL PROTECT YOUR JOBS AND PAY BETTER SALARIES – HH ASSURES THE CIVIL SERVICE

The United Party for National Development (UPND) will protect jobs and ensure better remuneration, party President, Hakainde Hichilema has assured the civil service.

Mr Hichilema has charged that his government will be cognisant of the numerous challenges that married couples in the civil service go through such as the pain of living apart from their partners due to transfers.

Addressing members of the Press at the party headquarters yesterday, President Hichilema advised the men and women in uniform not to buy into the cheap propaganda and lies being peddled by the Patriotic Front that the UPND would, once in Government, remove those perceived to be PF sympathizers from the civil service.

“Let me repeat the message to the civil service, the men and women in uniform; do not buy the hate language, do not buy the scare mongering saying that HH and the UPND will remove you from the civil service, that you will suffer, that you will lose your jobs. That is not true. You will not suffer. We are assuring you of your job security. In fact, you will be paid better wages,” he assured.

He said his government would endeavour to put an end to the rampant transfers in the civil service, a trend he said has led to marriages breaking down as spouses are forced to live apart from their families and from each for longer periods.

“We will not transfer your wife. You are a police man (and) your wife works in UTHs, then PF transfers your wife to Kasempa, leaving you here, thereby breaking your marriage. We will be cognisant of that; your wife will remain at UTHs as a nurse and you will remain in Lusaka as a police man in Lusaka so you can raise your children,” President Hichilema said.

He said rumours that he was hell bent on flashing out certain persons from the civil service once in power was a machination of those he termed as “little guys scared because of their failure to run the country.”

He also stated that he had opted to stay away from the ongoing cheap tribal talk and propaganda as his mind was ever pre-occupied with thoughts on how to make the civil service better and how to generate income on meeting the huge wage bill for public workers’ salaries.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*