WE WILL RESCIND THE DECISION ON LANDLORDS AND LANDLADIES TO FORFEIT RENTALS – SILIYA

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya has bowed to pressure from Zambians who has continued demanding an apology from her over the announcement she made that government is considering using dictatorial tendencies to tell landlords and landladies to forfeit rentals during this period of COVID – 19.

” I will find time to sit down with ministry of finance and other ministries so that we rescind the decision we had agreed earlier on concerning the landlords and tenants”, said Siliya.

The Petauke Central law maker recieved the roasting from general public immediately the Diggers Newspaper carried her story forcing landlords to fund PF through forfeiting rentals to citizens.