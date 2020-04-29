By Rick Nchito

We will retire President Edgar Lungu and his PF government in nation interest through the ballot, says UPND member of the National Management Committee, Bernard Mpundu.

Mpundu further says the nation has wasted many good years from the time the ruling party took over office in 2011.

“I can just describe the PF reign as wasted time. From where MMD had left, we were supposed to have had picked up from there and improve people’s livelihood but unfortunately the opposite has happened,” he said.

“Look at the economy today, people had money before PF but today everyone is broke. Our Kwacha was strong before PF but today our currency is one of the weakest on the continent. Look at how expensive food is today; before PF, food was cheap but not anymore. Look at the levels of lawlessness, it is worse than during the MMD time. So, clearly you can see that we have really wasted good years as a nation with PF.”

But Mpundu says only change of government can liberate the nation from the current misery.

“All is not lost, we can still make Zambia a better place but only with change of government. Zambia now needs a new face with a new strategy of doing things,” said Mpundu.

“We have a serious and visionary team under President Hakainde Hichilema. HH is a really deal for this nation. And when our youths now say Bally will pay, they just mean HH will come and pay our national debt because he has a plan to clear all our debts caused by the PF. But what else will Bally do? Bally will create jobs; and not just mere jobs but descent and sustainable jobs. But above all, Bally will fix everything.”

And Mpundu added that it is just fair that President Lungu is retired in nation interest through the ballot for taking the nation backwards.

“He has taken us backwards in almost everything. So, for this reason it is just fair that Zambians retire him in nation through the ballot next year,” said Mpundu.