WE WILL SEND BAILIFFS WHEN 30 DAYS ELAPSES WARNS JOHN SANGWA.

CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa SC says when the 30 days elapses, bailiffs will be sent to grab assets from ex-ministers who will not have paid back the salaries which they received after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the 63 former cabinet ministers and deputies who received emoluments after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 should pay back over K54,000 each to the State within 30 days….

Credit: News Diggers