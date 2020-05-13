WE WILL SOON BE READY TO PUBLISH ALL COVID-19 DONATIONS

LUSAKA, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – Details of donations made by well-wishers through various

Ministries, Provinces and Agencies, will be published within the next 48 hours.

Following the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and its continued spread to various countries, Zambia inclusive, the Secretary to the Treasury instructed, on 3rd April 2020, all Ministries, Provinces and Agencies that were receiving donations on behalf of the Government, to observe the statutory provisions of the Public Financial Management Act in the course of handling funds and donations meant to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

The need to ensure accountability of resources can never be over emphasised, especially in the prevailing situation of this deadly pandemic. In this regard, I wish to confirm that we have received reports from various Ministries, Provinces and Agencies and are now in the final stages of verifying the data before its publication.

The fight against Covid-19 is still on, therefore, we appeal to well-wishers to continue with the spirit of contributing to the effort either in cash or in kind. Cash donations may be deposited in the accounts hosted by any of the banks listed in the schedule below while aid-in-kind could be given to the Ministry of Health, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) or targetted recipients, in accordance with stipulated guidelines.

Issued by:

Kennedy Musonda Accountant General MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Email: [email protected]; [email protected], Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zambiafinanceministry Wednesday, May 13, 2020

