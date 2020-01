WE WILL SUSPEND ZAMBIA FROM INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL, FIFA TELLS ANDREW KAMANGA

FIFA has warned Zambia of a possible suspension should the alleged interference in the running of football by sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga continues.

And FIFA has told FAZ that should the interference continue, FIFA should be informed immediately.

This is according to a letter addressed to FAZ President Andrew Kamanga by FIFA Chief Member Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba.